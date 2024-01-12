Sam Smith Spotted Out Shopping in New York Amid Christian Cowan Breakup Rumors

Sam Smith is stepping out for some shopping!

The 31-year-old musician was spotted out and about on Thursday (January 11) in New York City following rumors that they have broken up with their boyfriend Christian Cowan.

Sam has been dating the 28-year-old fashion designer since January 2023. Lately there have been whispers of a split between the two, however, neither party has confirmed that they are no longer together.

The two were last seen sharing a warm embrace on December 11 in New York City.

During their outing on Thursday, Sam wore a long white sweater and blue jeans. They also wore knee brace and carried a small purse.

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Sam Smith going shopping in New York…