Golden Globes 2024 Snubs - So Many Amazing Performances Were Left Out!

The 10 Top Trending Celebrities & Public Figures on Google in 2023 Have Been Revealed & There Are Numerous Controversial People on This List

Cardi B Announces She's Single Again, Splits With Husband Offset After 6 Years of Marriage

'Wednesday' Season 2 Cast: Netflix Seemingly Confirms 4 Stars Will Return, Status of 3 Stars Up-in-the-Air

Mon, 11 December 2023 at 9:20 pm

Sam Smith & Boyfriend Christian Cowan Share Loving Embrace During Outing in NYC

Sam Smith and boyfriend Christian Cowan are showing off some cute PDA.

The 31-year-old “Unholy” singer and the 28-year-old fashion designer shared a loving embrace as they stepped out for the day on Saturday afternoon (December 9) in New York City.

For their outing, Sam wore a beige blazer over a blue zip-up hoodie with cream-colored sweatpants while Christian sported an all-black outfit.

As they walked around the neighborhood, the couple stopped by a local cafe to grab some coffee.

If you didn’t know, Sam and Christian first sparked relationship rumors at the start of the year and were spotted sharing a kiss a few months later during Pride in June.

Back in September, Sam performed during Christian‘s fashion show in Paris.

Click through the gallery inside for 20+ pictures of Sam Smith and Christian Cowan stepping out in NYC…
