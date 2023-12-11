Sam Smith & Boyfriend Christian Cowan Share Loving Embrace During Outing in NYC

Sam Smith and boyfriend Christian Cowan are showing off some cute PDA.

The 31-year-old “Unholy” singer and the 28-year-old fashion designer shared a loving embrace as they stepped out for the day on Saturday afternoon (December 9) in New York City.

For their outing, Sam wore a beige blazer over a blue zip-up hoodie with cream-colored sweatpants while Christian sported an all-black outfit.

As they walked around the neighborhood, the couple stopped by a local cafe to grab some coffee.

If you didn’t know, Sam and Christian first sparked relationship rumors at the start of the year and were spotted sharing a kiss a few months later during Pride in June.

Back in September, Sam performed during Christian‘s fashion show in Paris.

