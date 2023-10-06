Drake Reveals He's Taking a Break From Music Because of Health Issues

Drake is taking a break from music for awhile!

The 36-year-old rapper chatted about his plans for the future during an episode of his show “Table for One” on Sirius XM’s Sound 42.

The “Slime You Out” performer revealed that he’s going through some health struggles.

“I probably won’t make music for a little bit,” Drake said on the show. “I’m going to be real with you. I need to focus on my health, first and foremost, and I’ll talk about that soon enough. Nothing crazy, but just like, you know, I want people to be healthy in life.”

He explained, “I’ve been having the craziest problems for years with my stomach. I’m just saying what it is. So, I need to focus on my health, and I need to get [that] right, and I’m going to that.”

“I have a lot of other things that I would love to focus on,” Drake noted. “So, I’ma lock the door in the studio for a little bit. I don’t even know what a little bit is. Maybe a year or so, maybe a little longer.”

Here’s hoping Drake feels better soon!

