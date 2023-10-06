Lili Reinhart Shares Makeup-Free Selfies, Opens Up About Acne Struggles

Top Stories
Lili Reinhart is opening up about her struggle with acne.

The 27-year-old Riverdale actress took to Instagram on Thursday (October 5) to share a series of stunning, makeup-free selfies and a vulnerable caption about her skin.

“Since I was 12, I’ve struggled with acne,” Lili wrote in her post. “My skin has suffered consistent breakouts, hyperpigmentation, redness and scarring.”

She added, “I feel impassioned and motivated to find solutions for not only myself, but others who struggle as well. This is my skin now, makeup free… no filter. I can’t wait to share more about what I’ve been working on 🧚🏻‍♂️.”

It sounds like a new project involving skin or beauty products might be in the works!

Lili also recently got real in a tweet about battling body dysmorphia and feeling insecure about her arms.

