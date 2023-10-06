Top Stories
Is Fifth Harmony Reuniting Soon? See What Ally Brooke Reveals!

Fri, 06 October 2023 at 10:33 am

Ally Brooke Reveals How Much Money She Makes From Her Fifth Harmony Music, Talks Reconnecting With The Girls & More

Ally Brooke had so much to say about Fifth Harmony in a new interview.

The 30-year-old hitmaker sat down on the Zach Sang Show to open up about being part of the famous girl group responsible for hits such as “Work From Home.”

During the conversation, she got very honest about everything from how much money she, Lauren Jauregui, Normani, Dinah Jane and Camila Cabello were making off their mega-hits. The number will shock you.

She also addressed relationships with her bandmates and where they stand today. In the process, she revealed that she had lost one of the girl’s phone numbers, forcing them to reconnect through publicists.

Ally spoke candidly about what Fifth Harmony means to her now, what she thought when they went on hiatus and what it took for her to be able to listen to the group’s music again.

Scroll through the slideshow to see the biggest takeaways from Ally Brooke’s revealing interview…

