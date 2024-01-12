Riley Keough Shares Tribute to Mom Lisa Marie Presley on First Anniversary of Her Death

Riley Keough is thinking about her mom Lisa Marie Presley on the first anniversary of her death.

Lisa Marie, the only child of Elvis Presley, passed away at the age of 54 on January 12, 2023.

One year later, Riley shared a simple but heartfelt tribute to her mom on social media.

Keep reading to find out more…

Taking to Instagram, Riley posted a throwback photo of the pair. In it, Lisa Marie is looking down while Riley smiles at the camera. It’s a sweet, behind-the-scenes look at the life they shared.

Riley paired the post with a simple red heart emoji in the caption.

Lisa Marie‘s mom Priscilla Presley also honored the late musician with a heartfelt tribute.

Earlier this week it was announced that Riley was finishing her mom’s memoir so that it could be released posthumously. The book is expected to arrive in October 2024.

“I’m honored to help put my mother’s book out for her,” she said on social media.