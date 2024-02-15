Zendaya Changes Into Second 'Dune' Premiere Look as Back of Initial Mugler Outfit Goes Viral

Zendaya swapped out her futuristic suit of armor for a stunning black gown at the world premiere of Dune: Part Two on Thursday (February 15) in London, England.

The 27-year-old actress stole the show when she arrived on the red carpet wearing a silver suit with clear sections that revealed a nude bodysuit underneath. The exposing panels ran up the back of her costume, including two that framed her backside.

As the photos of her first outfit from the back began to go viral, she swapped out her battle-ready armor for a classic black dress.

Keep reading to find out more…

Zendaya‘s gown had a simple silhouette, and she wore it with statement-making earrings and an emerald ring. She kept her hair and makeup the same.

The rest of the cast was equally well-dressed at the premiere, and we’ve got pics of all of them!

FYI: Zendaya‘s second look is Mugler with vintage Bulgari jewelry. Her first was Mugler FW95 Couture and Bulgari jewelry.

Scroll through all of the photos of Zendaya’s first and second looks for the Dune: Part Two world premiere…