Usher Reveals the Famous Musician He Once Proposed To

Usher tied the knot in a surprise wedding to longtime love Jenn Goicoechea after his performance at the 2024 Super Bowl. However, he recently revealed another time that he proposed to a famous musician.

The 45-year-old “Yeah” hitmaker shared the surprising proposal news in a new interview and revealed what happened.

Keep reading to find out more…

Speaking to People, Usher said that he popped the question while dating Chili, the TLC performer.

The pair dated briefly before going their separate ways in 2004, but Usher‘s feelings for the fellow musician went back years prior. She was even a childhood crush of his.

“I wanted to marry her,” he revealed. “I proposed and she told me no. I went through a great deal of pain after that, not trusting women or wanting to open up.”

About their relationship, Usher explained that it wasn’t working out.

“I was a young man, and she had very specific rules that didn’t work for me,” he said. “We were missing each other. I really did want to have a different type of relationship where she was there with me, and she couldn’t be. She didn’t believe that I was actually in love with her as much as I was.”

Usher added that there’s no bad blood between them now: “We’ve since become cool with each other, celebrate each other and it’s always light when we see each other.”

