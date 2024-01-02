Matthew Lawrence & Chilli Are Still Going Strong, Share New Kissing Photo from New Year's Day

Matthew Lawrence and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas are sharing their love in the new year!

The 43-year-old actor and the 52-year-old TLC singer took to social media, like many others, and shared a cute new photo of them kissing on New Year’s Day.

“HAPPY NEW YEAR!!!!!!!” Chilli captioned the snap, along with the praying hands and the hand heart emojis. Check it out below!

The photo sees the couple kissing under a tree, and is a shared post on both of their pages, marking each of their first posts of the new year!

If you didn’t know, Matthew and Chilli also rang in the new year together the year before, and confirmed they were dating at the start of 2023. They were first seen together in August 2022 on vacation in Hawaii.

