Jimmy Kimmel Slams Aaron Rodgers for Suggesting He's on Epstein List

Jimmy Kimmel is speaking out to slam Aaron Rodgers for his “reckless” suggestion that the comedian’s name is going to be on the “Epstein list.”

Aaron went on The Pat McAfee Show this week and claimed that Jimmy‘s name would be uncovered as one of the people mentioned in the Jeffrey Epstein documents.

If you don’t know, the disgraced millionaire died in prison in August 2019. Now, the names of 187 people named in these legal papers can be unsealed by a New York judge this week. There are some expected names that have already been revealed.

“There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, really hoping that doesn’t come out,” Rodgers said. “I’ll tell you what, if that lists comes out, I definitely will be popping some sort of bottle.”

Jimmy took to Twitter to respond.

He said, “Dear Aasshole: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any ‘list’ other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality. Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court.”

Read some of the names expected to be named in the documents.