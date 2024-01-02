Top Stories
Heather Gay Finally Reveals How She Got That Infamous Black Eye During 'RHOSLC' Season Four Finale

Jimmy Kimmel Slams Aaron Rodgers for Spreading 'Reckless' Rumor About Him

Travis Kelce's Managers Respond to Those Who Think Taylor Swift Relationship Is Publicity Stunt

Jamie Dornan Reveals 'Fifty Shades of Grey' Fame Led to a 'Stalker-Like Situation,' Addresses Dakota Johnson Secret Relationship Rumors

Tue, 02 January 2024 at 8:21 pm

Jimmy Kimmel Slams Aaron Rodgers for Suggesting He's on Epstein List

Jimmy Kimmel is speaking out to slam Aaron Rodgers for his “reckless” suggestion that the comedian’s name is going to be on the “Epstein list.”

Aaron went on The Pat McAfee Show this week and claimed that Jimmy‘s name would be uncovered as one of the people mentioned in the Jeffrey Epstein documents.

If you don’t know, the disgraced millionaire died in prison in August 2019. Now, the names of 187 people named in these legal papers can be unsealed by a New York judge this week. There are some expected names that have already been revealed.

“There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, really hoping that doesn’t come out,” Rodgers said. “I’ll tell you what, if that lists comes out, I definitely will be popping some sort of bottle.”

Jimmy took to Twitter to respond.

He said, “Dear Aasshole: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any ‘list’ other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality. Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court.”

