Jeffrey Epstein List of Names: Who's Named in the Court Documents?

Names of those who associated with Jeffrey Epstein had previously been redacted in court documents, but those names are set to be released and unsealed as early as today.

If you don’t know, the disgraced millionaire died in prison in August 2019. Now, the names of 187 people named in these legal papers can be unsealed by a New York judge this week.

Names expected to be revealed include powerful figureheads, possible victims, possible witnesses to crimes, Epstein employees, and more. Note: just because a name is on the list does not mean they are guilty of a crime.

There are a few names that are being reported as of right now.

