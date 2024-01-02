Dax Shepard Spotted Hiking on His 49th Birthday; Kristen Bell Writes Sweet Tribute

Dax Shepard is getting in a workout on his birthday!

The Parenthood actor was spotted going for a hike in Griffith Park on Tuesday afternoon (January 2) in Los Angeles.

Dax celebrated his 49th birthday that day and his wife Kristen Bell took to Instagram to share a sweet tribute for him.

Keep reading to find out more…

“To the man who this year started using his flashlight to read the menu, who eats 175 g of protein a day, who loves his friends ferociously, who never balks when I ask him to participate in a dress-up party, who taught our daughters how to change a tire, who once had the hiccups for 72 hours, who still loves a savage tan, who snuggles with the dogs even though he doesn’t like them, who fixes all the bikes, and who always riles the kids up before bedtime: I will never be able to articulate how happy I am that you were born, and that I found you. Happy birthday my love 💜🎉🥳,” Kristen wrote with the post. Watch her video below!

Last summer, Dax was one of the celebs who spoke out about financial insecurity during the Hollywood strikes.