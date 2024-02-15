Top Stories
Zendaya Changes Into Second 'Dune' Premiere Look as Back of Initial Mugler Outfit Goes Viral

Met Gala 2024 - Dress Code, 4 Celebrity Co-Chairs & 2 Honorary Chairs Announced!

Two Actors Join Cast of 'Tell Me Lies' Season 2!

Thu, 15 February 2024 at 2:41 pm

Timothee Chalamet, Florence Pugh & Austin Butler Wow at 'Dune: Part Two' World Premiere

The cast of Dune: Part Two took their looks to another level on the red carpet at the movie’s world premiere in London, England on Thursday (February 15).

Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Souheila Yacoub, Stellan Skarsgarg, Lea Seydoux, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin and surprise star Anya Taylor Joy all wowed at the event in Leicester Square.

Anya‘s casting was confirmed at the event, and Zendaya stole the show in a futuristic suit of armor.

However, each of the costars brought something special to the event.

Florence was joined by her grandma and wore a sequined, hooded dress. Timothee impressed in attention-grabbing pants, Austin opted for a classic long coat, and the rest of the stars were equally well dressed.

Director Denis Villeneuve, producer Tanya Lapointe and composer Hans Zimmer were also present for the premiere. The latter was joined by fiancee Dina De Luca and daughter Zoe. We’ve got photos of all of them in the gallery!

The movie hits theaters on March 1 – watch the trailer here.

FYI: Austin is wearing Gucci. Zendaya is wearing Mugler FW95 Couture. Timothee is wearing Haider Ackermann. Lea is wearing custom Louis Vuitton. Florence is wearing custom Valentino. Rebecca is wearing Fendi SS24 Couture.

Photos: Getty
