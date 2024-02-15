Zendaya Wows In a Futuristic Suit of Armor at 'Dune: Part Two' World Premiere

Zendaya looks ready for battle on the red carpet for the premiere of Dune: Part Two.

The 27-year-old actress has been serving fire looks since the promotional campaign for the movie kicked off earlier this year. But she took it to another level when she walked the red carpet for the world premiere in Leicester Square in London, England on Thursday (February 15).

This time around, she donned a futuristic suit of armor, which left her covered covered all but her head!

Keep reading to find out more…

Zendaya’s silver suit featured clear sections, which revealed a nude bodysuit below. She paired it with a breathtaking diamond necklace with a sapphire set in the center.

The actress kept her makeup simple, but there was a distinct sheen to her glam. She slicked back her short hair and delivered truly modelesque poses.

In the meantime, check out some of the other looks she’s worn promoting the movie!

The movie hits theaters on March 1 – watch the trailer here!

FYI: Zendaya is wearing Mugler FW95 Couture.

Scroll through all of the photos of Zendaya at the Dune: Part Two premiere to see her amazing outfit from all angles…