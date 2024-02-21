Zendaya & Timothee Chalamet Coordinate Their Looks for Latest 'Dune: Part Two' Press Stop!

Top Stories
Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet are wearing matching looks for their latest Dune: Part Two press stop!

The co-stars were joined by their cast mates Stellan Skarsgard and Austin Butler, as well as director Denis Villeneuve and producer Tanya Lapointe at a press conference for the film on Wednesday (February 21) in Seoul, South Korea.

The film hits theaters in the USA on March 1, 2024. Be sure to see it!

In case you missed it, check out the pics of all of the Dune: Part Two stars at the movie’s London world premiere.

FYI: Both Zendaya and Timothee are wearing Juun.j looks. Timothee is wearing Cartier jewelry and Zendaya is wearing Christian Louboutin shoes.

Browse through the gallery to see all the photos from the Dune: Part Two press conference…
