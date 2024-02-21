Zendaya & Timothee Chalamet Coordinate Their Looks for Latest 'Dune: Part Two' Press Stop!

Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet are wearing matching looks for their latest Dune: Part Two press stop!

The co-stars were joined by their cast mates Stellan Skarsgard and Austin Butler, as well as director Denis Villeneuve and producer Tanya Lapointe at a press conference for the film on Wednesday (February 21) in Seoul, South Korea.

The film hits theaters in the USA on March 1, 2024. Be sure to see it!

FYI: Both Zendaya and Timothee are wearing Juun.j looks. Timothee is wearing Cartier jewelry and Zendaya is wearing Christian Louboutin shoes.

