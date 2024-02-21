'Emily in Paris' Stars Ashley Park & Paul Forman Attend First Event as a Public Couple

Ashley Park and Paul Forman are officially attending events as a public couple!

The Emily in Paris co-stars have been dating for over a year, but they only just recently went public as a couple following her hospitalization for septic shock.

Paul and Ashley sat in the front row at the JW Anderson fashion show during London Fashion Week on Sunday (February 18) in London, England.

Paul took to Instagram to share photos from the show and wrote, “First public date with @jw_anderson ♥️ Congratulations @jonathan.anderson on an incredible show.”

Co-star Lily Collins commented on the post and said, “Yeasssss love this for you both ❤❤.”

Just a couple days earlier, Ashley returned to the set of Emily in Paris for the first time since her hospitalization and we have photos of her back to work.