Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Stop for Coffee During Day Out in Brisbane

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are checking out the local sites.

The married couple held hands and sipped on coffees as they stepped out for the day together on Tuesday afternoon (February 20) in Brisbane, Australia.

For their outing, the 44-year-old reality star wore a black T-shirt with baggy jeans while the 48-year-old blink-182 drummer sported a white shirt with maroon-colored pants.

A few days earlier, Kourtney went comfy in black sweats while Travis sported a black and white Balenciaga shirt as they went for a romantic stroll along the Brisbane River.

Travis and his blink-182 bandmates are currently in the middle of their One More Time Tour and will be touring across Australia and New Zealand for the next few weeks.

