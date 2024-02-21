Ewen MacIntosh Dead: 'The Office' UK Star Passes Away at 50

Ewen MacIntosh, who portrayed “Big Keith” on the UK version of The Office, has sadly passed away at the age of 50.

The news was confirmed by Ricky Gervais, who created and starred in the show, as well as Ewen‘s management company.

“It is with a heavy heart I can confirm the very sad news of our client Ewen’s passing. Ewen was a wonderful actor and an even better human being. He made people laugh and possessed such a kind heart. He touched the lives of all who came into contact with him,” Just Right Management told CNN, confirming his passing.

“Ewen suffered from ill health these past two years and passed peacefully on the 19th February from undisclosed causes. His family are heartened by and deeply appreciate all the outpouring of love for Ewen but would appreciate the privacy for them to grieve at this very difficult time,” the statement added. “Ewen will be so very dearly missed. Gods speed Ewen.”

Ricky added on Twitter, “Extremely sad news. The very funny and very lovely Ewen Macintosh, known to many as ‘Big Keith’ from The Office, has passed away. An absolute original. RIP.”

The British TV series ran from 2001-2003.

Our condolences are with Ewen‘s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. RIP.

