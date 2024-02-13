Tue, 13 February 2024 at 2:06 pm
'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 Cast: 3 Confirmed to Return, 3 Could Possibly Return, & 1 Surprise Star Will Be Back!
We just got some news about season 4 of Only Murders in the Building…the newest season is set to take place in Los Angeles!
Now, we’ve gathered up some information from interviews with series co-creator John Hoffman, plus other clues, to bring you the rumored cast list for the new season!
Keep reading for everything we learned…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Hulu Posted to: EG, Extended, hulu, Martin Short, only murders in the building, Selena Gomez, Slideshow, Steve Martin