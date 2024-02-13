Jimmy Kimmel Gets Help From 'Barbie' Stars On Road to Oscars 2024 In Elaborate New Promo Video - Watch!

Jimmy Kimmel enlisted Weird Barbie to help him get to the 2024 Oscars in a new promo video for the upcoming awards ceremony!

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host returns to host the Oscars for the fourth time.

In the new promo, narrated by Helen Mirren, Jimmy goes to Weird Barbie (Kate McKinnon) in helping find his way to “Oscarsland” and the two go on a journey in the Weird Wagon, encountering several characters from Oscar-nominated films and performances.

On the way, they see Matt Damon‘s Oppenheimer character, and Jimmy calls out his appearance amid their years-long “feud.”

“Oh my god. What happened to that guy’s face?” he says. “Oh that poor, incredibly hideous, disgusting ugly man.”

After arriving to the Oscars, they’re joined by America Ferrera, who gives Jimmy an inspiring monologue, similar to hers in the Barbie movie. Ryan Gosling also shows up in “I Am Kenough” hoodie!

Ryan got In-N-Out and said he was joining the trend of getting the fast food before the show.

Jimmy pointed out it’s usually done after the show, and after you win. This points back to Paul Giamatti recently going viral for going to In-N-Out after winning at the Golden Globes.

Ryan then jokes that he’s not going to win the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, and mentions that at least Greta Gerwig has Best Director in the bag. America whispers to him that she actually wasn’t nominated in that category. It then ends in a screaming match between them all, with the girls stopping and the guys continuing to the end.

Check out the new Oscars promo with the Barbie stars right here…