Meghan Markle Signs New Podcast Deal, Announces Next Show

Meghan Markle has found a new podcast home!

The 42-year-old Duchess of Sussex and husband Prince Harry ended their deal with Spotify in June 2023, and now, she has signed a new deal with Lemonada Media, according to Deadline.

The podcast company is female-founded and is also home to Julia Louis-Dreyfus‘ Wiser Than Me podcast, Jennette McCurdy‘s Hard Feelings and Samantha Bee‘s Choice Words.

Meghan‘s move to Lemonada will also bring a new podcast show for her, however, no details or a title have been revealed at this time.

Lemonada will also now distribute Archetypes to all podcast platforms after being a Spotify exclusive.

“I’m proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting,” Meghan shared in a statement. “Being able to support a female founded company with a roster of thought provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024. Our plan to re-release Archetypes so that more people can now have access to it, as well as launching a dynamic new podcast are well in the works. I’m so eager to be able to share it soon, and am overjoyed to be joining the Lemonada family.”

“We are beyond honored that Meghan has trusted us to help democratize access to Archetypes, and that so many more people around the world will have access to the series soon. Meghan’s talent as host, creator and conversationalist is unparalleled and we are thrilled to co-create a new series with her that fosters her approach to creating art that matters,” Lemonada CEO Jessica Cordova Kramer said.

Meghan‘s podcast news comes just two weeks after it was revealed she and Prince Harry are developing multiple new projects at Netflix. Find out more here!