Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Next Projects at Netflix Revealed!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are actively engaged in multiple projects for Netflix.

Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s Chief Content Officer, shared an update at the Next on Netflix event, revealing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex worked with Brandon Reigg on a variety of content.

“And they actually have like a bunch of development. They have a movie in development, a [scripted] series that they’re working on. So all very early development, with a movie, a TV show and a couple of unscripted shows. But yeah, the movie’s great,” she said, via Hello!

After stepping back from their royal duties and relocating to California in 2020, Meghan and Harry signed a multiyear deal with Netflix, establishing Archewell Productions.

The production hub, exclusively creating documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted shows, and children’s programming for the platform, delivered the six-episode series Harry & Meghan in December 2022, a look into their love story and royal life. It became Netflix’s biggest documentary debut week in history.

They also released Live to Lead and Heart of Invictus, which premiered in August, focusing on Prince Harry‘s Invictus Games athletes.

Archewell Productions is also adapting the romance novel Meet Me at the Lake for Netflix, emphasizing the couple’s commitment to diverse content.

Find out which job Meghan Markle said she hated before finding fame!