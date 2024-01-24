Top Stories
Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle Make Surprise Red Carpet Appearance! ( Photos)

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Make Surprise Red Carpet Appearance! ( Photos)

Melissa Barrera Speaks Out on 'Scream' Firing, Being Accused of 'Holocaust Distortion,' &amp; Jenna Ortega Exiting the Franchise After Her

Melissa Barrera Speaks Out on 'Scream' Firing, Being Accused of 'Holocaust Distortion,' & Jenna Ortega Exiting the Franchise After Her

BRIT Awards 2024 - Full List of Nominees Revealed!

BRIT Awards 2024 - Full List of Nominees Revealed!

Wed, 24 January 2024 at 5:56 pm

Stars' Worst Former Jobs Revealed - See Which Celebs Hated Their Past Gigs!

Continue Here »

Stars' Worst Former Jobs Revealed - See Which Celebs Hated Their Past Gigs!

Not everyone is happy at their job.

In fact, several stars have shared candidly about the very worst jobs they’ve ever had before they went on to become superstar actors, musicians and all-around entertainers in Hollywood.

Whether they felt constantly gaslit, objectified, and/or unappreciated by their employers or customers, or were simply bad at the job, they’ve all since moved on to explore their passions and find out what is truly their calling.

And over time, celebs have spoken out about the worst jobs they’ve held in the past.

Find out which celebrities hated their jobs…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Barack Obama, David Oyelowo, EG, evergreen, Extended, Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Hudson, Johnny Depp, Jon Hamm, Kristen Wiig, Madonna, Megan Fox, Meghan Markle, Nicki Minaj, Queen Latifah, Slideshow, Stanley Tucci, Stephen Graham