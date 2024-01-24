Bachelor Nation's Susie Evans & Justin Glaze Are Dating!

It’s another Bachelor Nation romance!

Susie Evans and Justin Glaze are officially a couple!

In their first-ever interview as a couple together with E! News, the 30-year-old Bachelor alum casually dropped the news: “Justin is my boyfriend. We’re dating.”

Their love story didn’t start with romance, however: the two began as friends. Back in November 2022, the 29-year-old The Bachelorette alum needed a videographer for a project, and he slid into Susie‘s DMs, not longer after her relationship with former Bachelor Clayton Echard came to an end. Little did they know, they’d soon find out they had more in commons. Within six months of meeting, the East Coast natives packed their bags and moved to Los Angeles together.

While there was always a bit of flirtation, their relationship stayed strictly in the friend zone. “Justin dated people, I dated people,” Susie spilled, confirming that the whole “just friends” narrative was legit.

Fast forward to October 2023 in L.A. The stars aligned, and they realized this city might just be the perfect place to fall in love. A night out with friends, a 7-Eleven pit stop for snacks, and some flirtatious banter changed the game. Susie told Justin to stop playing around, and he thought, “Okay, if you’re serious, I’m serious.”

“We had a really nice conversation, and I kinda just went for it,” he added. “I was like, ‘Hey listen, I don’t know where you stand on our friendship or relationship. Obviously, I respect you so much, and I appreciate our friendship. But I’d be lying if I [said I] haven’t thought about if there is potential for more than a friendship just given the natural chemistry that we had as friends.’”

And that’s when the magic happened— their first kiss on Justin‘s couch.

They decided to keep things low-key at first, not wanting to mess up their friend group dynamic. Three months down the line, Susie and Justin are still going strong, with a hometown date, family meetings, and even cheering on the Baltimore Ravens together.

And it’s not just about the fun chemistry and Instagram-worthy moments. Susie gushes about the incredible support she gets from Justin. It gets emotional for her because, in her words, he’s shown up in ways she’s never experienced before. On the flip side, Justin admires Susie‘s compassion and patience, claiming she’s taught him to see things from a totally different angle.

“She’s always just so understanding and kind, and she’s a huge empath. he’s kind of taught me how to step back, and just communicate, and slow things down, and see things from a totally different angle, which is something that I probably needed.”

