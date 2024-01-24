Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa, & More Bring Star Power to 'Argylle' World Premiere in London

The stars of the highly anticipated movie Argylle stepped out for the world premiere event in London!

Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa, and more were on the red carpet at the premiere on Wednesday (January 24) at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London, England.

Also in attendance were co-stars Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Ariana DeBose, John Cena, Samuel L. Jackson, Sofia Boutella, Rob Delaney, and Jing Lusi.

Director Matthew Vaughn was joined by wife Claudia Schiffer, who carried her cat Chip in a backpack. The cat stars in the movie as Alfie!

Henry brought his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso and John posed on the carpet with wife Shay Shariatzadeh.

Head inside to see all of the red carpet photos of the cast…

Argylle will be released in theaters on February 2. The movie was made by Apple Original Films and will eventually debut on Apple TV+ at a later date.

See the cast’s red carpet photos below…

Henry Cavill

Bryce Dallas Howard

Sam Rockwell

Bryan Cranston

Dua Lipa FYI: Dua is wearing a Gucci dress and Cartier jewelry.

Ariana DeBose FYI: Ariana is wearing a Cong Tri dress and Chopard jewelry.

John Cena and wife Shay

Samuel L. Jackson

Sofia Boutella FYI: Sofia is wearing a Carolina Herrera dress.

Rob Delaney

Jing Lusi

Director Matthew Vaughn and wife Claudia Schiffer FYI: Claudia is wearing a Versace dress.

Claudia Schiffer with Chip the Cat