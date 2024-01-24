Top Stories
Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle Make Surprise Red Carpet Appearance! ( Photos)

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Make Surprise Red Carpet Appearance! ( Photos)

Melissa Barrera Speaks Out on 'Scream' Firing, Being Accused of 'Holocaust Distortion,' &amp; Jenna Ortega Exiting the Franchise After Her

Melissa Barrera Speaks Out on 'Scream' Firing, Being Accused of 'Holocaust Distortion,' & Jenna Ortega Exiting the Franchise After Her

BRIT Awards 2024 - Full List of Nominees Revealed!

BRIT Awards 2024 - Full List of Nominees Revealed!

Wed, 24 January 2024 at 5:20 pm

Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa, & More Bring Star Power to 'Argylle' World Premiere in London

Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa, & More Bring Star Power to 'Argylle' World Premiere in London

The stars of the highly anticipated movie Argylle stepped out for the world premiere event in London!

Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa, and more were on the red carpet at the premiere on Wednesday (January 24) at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London, England.

Also in attendance were co-stars Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Ariana DeBose, John Cena, Samuel L. Jackson, Sofia Boutella, Rob Delaney, and Jing Lusi.

Director Matthew Vaughn was joined by wife Claudia Schiffer, who carried her cat Chip in a backpack. The cat stars in the movie as Alfie!

Henry brought his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso and John posed on the carpet with wife Shay Shariatzadeh.

Head inside to see all of the red carpet photos of the cast…

Argylle will be released in theaters on February 2. The movie was made by Apple Original Films and will eventually debut on Apple TV+ at a later date.

See the cast’s red carpet photos below…

Henry Cavill at the Argylle premiere

Henry Cavill

Bryce Dallas Howard at the Argylle premiere

Bryce Dallas Howard

Sam Rockwell at the Argylle premiere

Sam Rockwell

Bryan Cranston at the Argylle premiere

Bryan Cranston

Dua Lipa at the Argylle premiere

Dua Lipa

FYI: Dua is wearing a Gucci dress and Cartier jewelry.

Ariana Debose at the Argylle premiere

Ariana DeBose

FYI: Ariana is wearing a Cong Tri dress and Chopard jewelry.

John Cena at the Argylle premiere

John Cena and wife Shay

Samuel L. Jackson at the Argylle premiere

Samuel L. Jackson

Sofia Boutella at the Argylle premiere

Sofia Boutella

FYI: Sofia is wearing a Carolina Herrera dress.

Rob Delaney at the Argylle premiere

Rob Delaney

Jing Lusi at the Argylle premiere

Jing Lusi

Director Matthew Vaughn and wife Claudia Schiffer at the Argylle premiere

Director Matthew Vaughn and wife Claudia Schiffer

FYI: Claudia is wearing a Versace dress.

Claudia Schiffer with Chip the Cat at the Argylle premiere

Claudia Schiffer with Chip the Cat

Singer Leona Lewis at the Argylle premiere

Singer Leona Lewis
Just Jared on Facebook
argylle premiere london 01
argylle premiere london 02
argylle premiere london 03
argylle premiere london 04
argylle premiere london 05
argylle premiere london 06
argylle premiere london 07
argylle premiere london 08
argylle premiere london 09
argylle premiere london 10
argylle premiere london 11
argylle premiere london 12
argylle premiere london 13
argylle premiere london 14
argylle premiere london 15
argylle premiere london 16
argylle premiere london 17
argylle premiere london 18
argylle premiere london 19
argylle premiere london 20
argylle premiere london 21
argylle premiere london 22
argylle premiere london 23
argylle premiere london 24
argylle premiere london 25
argylle premiere london 26
argylle premiere london 27
argylle premiere london 28
argylle premiere london 29
argylle premiere london 30
argylle premiere london 31
argylle premiere london 32
argylle premiere london 33
argylle premiere london 34
argylle premiere london 35
argylle premiere london 36
argylle premiere london 37
argylle premiere london 38
argylle premiere london 39
argylle premiere london 40
argylle premiere london 41
argylle premiere london 42
argylle premiere london 43
argylle premiere london 44
argylle premiere london 45
argylle premiere london 46
argylle premiere london 47
argylle premiere london 48
argylle premiere london 49
argylle premiere london 50
argylle premiere london 51
argylle premiere london 52
argylle premiere london 53
argylle premiere london 54
argylle premiere london 55
argylle premiere london 56
argylle premiere london 57
argylle premiere london 58
argylle premiere london 59
argylle premiere london 60
argylle premiere london 61
argylle premiere london 62
argylle premiere london 63
argylle premiere london 64
argylle premiere london 65
argylle premiere london 66
argylle premiere london 67
argylle premiere london 68

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Argylle, Ariana Debose, Bryan Cranston, Bryce Dallas Howard, Claudia Schiffer, Dua Lipa, Henry Cavill, Jing Lusi, John Cena, Matthew Vaughn, Movies, Natalie Viscuso, Rob Delaney, Sam Rockwell, Samuel L. Jackson, Shay Shariatzadeh, Sofia Boutella