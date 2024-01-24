'How to Train Your Dragon' Live Action Cast Revealed - 4 New Stars Join, 1 Voice Actor Reprising Their Role

The cast of How to Train Your Dragon just got bigger!

The upcoming live action adaptation, from writer and director Dean DeBlois, who made the original animated films, has added four more young actors to it’s cast to bring the characters to life.

Filming on the movie started last Monday, January 15th!

“Our first week was a rousing success! The shots are breathtaking, our crew is top notch, and our cast is amazing! Wait ‘til you see them in action – trust me, they’re FANTASTIC! More on the rest of them soon….😁🐉,” he shared on Instagram after the first week.

For those that may not know, the films are based on the books by Cressida Cowell, and the first followed Hiccup, a young Viking who defies tradition and befriends one of his deadliest foes – a ferocious dragon he calls Toothless. Together, the unlikely heroes fight against the odds to save both their worlds in this wonderful, feel-good hit.

Now that filming is underway, we are taking a look at all of the actors who have been cast in the live action movie, including one person who is reprising their role from the animated films!

