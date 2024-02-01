Amy Schumer Talks Her Scrapped 'Barbie' Movie & the Role She'd Want to Play if Margot Robbie's Version Got a Sequel

Amy Schumer was one of several actresses tied to Barbie before Margot Robbie joined the cast of 2023′s biggest and pinkest blockbuster.

The 42-year-old comedian has shown love to the movie that made it to theaters a couple of times.

However, in a new interview she touched on her scrapped version of the movie. She also revealed the very specific role that she’d like to play if Margot‘s take on the film gets a sequel.

“Yeah, there’s an alternate universe,” she told ET, imagining a world where her Barbie got made.

If she were to join the existing Barbie-verse alongside Margot and the rest of her costars, Amy has an idea about where she could fit in – alongside Michael Cera‘s character Allan.

“Oh my gosh, who’s gonna say no to that,” she asked. “Of course, I would love to be Allan’s Barbie. Yeah, and I think of myself as Allan’s Barbie.”

Did you know that there was yet another actress who was tied to the role before Margot was cast?

Meanwhile, Margot recently shared some sad news about the possibility of Barbie getting a sequel.