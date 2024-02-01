'Obliterated' Canceled By Netflix After Only 1 Season

Obliterated has been canceled after only 1 season at Netflix, Deadline reports.

Fans are a bit confused by the move, as the show did spend six week on the streamer’s worldwide top 10 most-watched list at the time of its release in late 2023.

Nick Zano, Shelley Hennig, Terrence Terrell, Alyson Gorske, C. Thomas Howell, Eugene Kim, Paola Lázaro and Amalia Yoo starred in the series.

The show consisted of 8 episodes in the first season.

It was described as a high octane action-comedy that tells the story of an elite special forces team who thwarts a deadly threat to Las Vegas. After their celebratory party, filled with booze, drugs and sex, the team discovers that the bomb they deactivated was a fake. The now intoxicated team has to fight through their impairments, overcome their personal issues, find the real bomb, and save the world.

