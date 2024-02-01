Top Stories
10 Netflix TV Shows That Won't Premiere in 2024, Including Massive Favorites Like 'Wednesday' &amp; 'Stranger Things'

Travis Kelce Clears Up Rumors About Taylor Swift Relationship Timeline

Britney Spears Calls Out Someone 'Talking S-it About Me' Following Justin Timberlake's Non-Apology

Meghan Markle &amp; Prince Harry's Next Projects at Netflix Revealed!

Thu, 01 February 2024 at 3:06 pm

Amy Adams Enters Negotiations to Join Jenna Ortega in 'Klara & the Sun'

Amy Adams Enters Negotiations to Join Jenna Ortega in 'Klara & the Sun'

One month after reports broke that Jenna Ortega was in talks to join the cast of Taika Waititi‘s new movie Klara and the Sun, it appears that Amy Adams has also joined the conversation.

On Thursday (February 1), Deadline reported that the 49-year-old Oscar nominee was up for a lead role in the movie, which adapts a novel of the same name written by Kazuo Ishiguro.

Jenna will reportedly bring the character Klara to life. She is described as an “Artificial Friend designed to present loneliness.”

Keep reading to find out more…

Klara finds herself a part of a young family’s life after Amy‘s character buys her for her teenaged daughter Josie.

Taika is set to direct the project. So far, no other casting decisions have been announced, but we’ll keep you updated.

In the meantime, we just got some very exciting news about another of Jenna‘s forthcoming projects – the long-awaited Beetlejuice sequel.

