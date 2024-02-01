Amy Adams Enters Negotiations to Join Jenna Ortega in 'Klara & the Sun'

One month after reports broke that Jenna Ortega was in talks to join the cast of Taika Waititi‘s new movie Klara and the Sun, it appears that Amy Adams has also joined the conversation.

On Thursday (February 1), Deadline reported that the 49-year-old Oscar nominee was up for a lead role in the movie, which adapts a novel of the same name written by Kazuo Ishiguro.

Jenna will reportedly bring the character Klara to life. She is described as an “Artificial Friend designed to present loneliness.”

Keep reading to find out more…

Klara finds herself a part of a young family’s life after Amy‘s character buys her for her teenaged daughter Josie.

Taika is set to direct the project. So far, no other casting decisions have been announced, but we’ll keep you updated.

In the meantime, we just got some very exciting news about another of Jenna‘s forthcoming projects – the long-awaited Beetlejuice sequel.