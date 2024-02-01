'Beetlejuice 2' Gets Official Title & Teaser Poster!

Beetlejuice 2 has an official title: Beetlejuice Beetlejuice!

The sequel to the 1988 cult classic movie will be hitting theaters on September 6, 2024 with Michael Keaton returning to portray the iconic title character.

Keep reading to find out more…

Winona Ryder will be reprising her role as Lydia Deetz in the new film, while Jenna Ortega has been cast as her daughter. Catherine O’Hara is also reprising her role from the first film as Delia Deetz, and Monica Bellucci has joined the cast as Beetlejuice’s wife. Tim Burton, who directed the first film, is back for the sequel as well.

It was also recently announced that an Emmy-winning actor has joined the cast of Beetlejuice 2!

You can see the full teaser poster in the gallery below…