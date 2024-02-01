Top Stories
'El Juego de las Llaves' Season 3 - 5 Cast Members Returning, 5 New Stars Joining!

'El Juego de las Llaves' Season 3 - 5 Cast Members Returning, 5 New Stars Joining!

El Juego de las Llaves is coming back soon!

Season 3 of the ViX series is set to premiere on Wednesday, February 14 in the United States and Puerto Rico on ViX Premium. (In Mexico, and more than 240 other countries and territories, it will be available on Prime Video.)

The show centers around eight friends, all in stable relationships, who venture into a game of sexual discovery by exchanging couples while trying to free themselves from their daily routines and add a spice to their love lives.

Here’s a Season 3 plot summary, via Univision: “A few months after the wedding, the group continues to face the consequences of the decisions they have made in the past. A few leave, however, new members appear who will completely change the lives of those who remain around, although among them there is still a question in the air… will the game continue?”

Click through to see who is in the cast of El Juego de las Llaves Season 3, and watch the trailer…

