'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 6 Won't Return Until 2025

The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu’s hit series, is not returning until 2025.

The series, adapted from the best-selling Margaret Atwood novel which is set in a dystopian future where women are forced to live as concubines under a fundamentalist theocratic dictatorship, was renewed for a sixth season in 2022.

The show will head into production for season six this summer, Deadline reports. A firm release date has not been set at this time.

Here’s a synopsis of season 5: June (Elisabeth Moss) faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. The widowed Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence creeps into Canada. Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) works with Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power. June, Luke (O-T Fagbenle), and Moira (Samira Wiley) fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah.

