'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 6: 9 Cast Members Expected to Return

The Handmaid’s Tale is one of the biggest shows on TV.

The series, adapted from the best-selling Margaret Atwood novel which is set in a dystopian future where women are forced to live as concubines under a fundamentalist theocratic dictatorship, is returning for Season 6 sometime in 2024.

While we don’t know the exact premiere date for the sixth season just yet, we do know who is expected to return for Season 6 so far.

Click through to find out who is returning for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6…