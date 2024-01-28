Ana de Armas Wears Louis Vuitton While Presenting Norman Brookes Challenge Cup Trophy Ahead of Australian Open Men's Final 2024

Ana de Armas is making a fashionable appearance!

The 35-year-old Blonde actress presented the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup trophy in its Louis Vuitton trophy trunk together with Jim Courier on Sunday (January 28) ahead of the Men’s Singles Final match between Jannik Sinner of Italy and Daniil Medvedev during the 2024 Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia.

Hand crafted by artisans in the Maison’s historic ateliers in Asnières, the trunk has protected and transported the trophy since the first day of this Grand Slam tournament, the fashion house shared in a release.

Ana wore a Louis Vuitton long-sleeved circle wrap vinyl blouse, Bouclé Monogram mini skirt with front pockets and Silhouette ankle boots.

Ana completed the look with the brand’s Blossom mini hoops, Blossom earcuff and Blossom open ring, all in pink gold and diamonds from the Louis Vuitton Fine Jewelry collection.

In the end, Italy’s Jannik Sinner won! Find out the full results of the Australian Open.