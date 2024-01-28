The Richest Stars Named Chris In Hollywood, Ranked From Lowest To Highest Net Worth (No. 1 Is Worth Over $250 Million!)

The “Best Chris of Hollywood” debate rages on.

Plenty of people have a favorite Chris among actors like Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Chris Pine and Chris Pratt.

Chris Pratteven had some thoughts about who exactly was truly the best Chris in Hollywood, even though, Sam Heughan disagrees.

There a handful of other Chris-named stars in Hollywood that are pretty impressive too – including some named Christina – and we’ve looked into just who is the top Hollywood Chris…and it may actually surprise you.

Click inside to see who the richest Hollywood Chris actually is…