Nicki Minaj Announces 'Bigfoot' Release After Megan Thee Stallion's 'Hiss' Ignites Backlash From Rapper

Sun, 28 January 2024 at 8:42 am

Nicki Minaj has a new track coming.

The 41-year-old Pink Friday 2 rapper has announced a song called “Bigfoot,” alongside a photo of Megan Thee Stallion, whom she has been indirectly and directly lashing out at on social media following the 28-year-old rapper’s own release, “Hiss.”

The rapper also previewed the song in an Instagram Live, seemingly referring to Megan Thee Stallion‘s being shot in the foot.

Keep reading to find out more…

Bad bitch, she like 6 foot, I call her big foot / The bitch fell off I said get up on your good foot,” she declares.

The track drops on Sunday (January 28) at 6 p.m. ET she announced, while also sharing a photo of Megan Thee Stallion looking bothered.

In “Hiss,” Megan declared: “hese hoes don’t be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan’s Law,” an apparent diss to Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty, who is a convicted sex offender.

Since then, Nicki has gone off on social media, calling her a “flop” and a “disgusting serpant [sic]” although she has denied that ‘Bigfoot’ is a diss to Megan, writing in one post: “who tf said ‘diss track’??????”
