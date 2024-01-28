Nicki Minaj Announces 'Bigfoot' Release After Megan Thee Stallion's 'Hiss' Ignites Backlash From Rapper

Nicki Minaj has a new track coming.

The 41-year-old Pink Friday 2 rapper has announced a song called “Bigfoot,” alongside a photo of Megan Thee Stallion, whom she has been indirectly and directly lashing out at on social media following the 28-year-old rapper’s own release, “Hiss.”

The rapper also previewed the song in an Instagram Live, seemingly referring to Megan Thee Stallion‘s being shot in the foot.

“Bad bitch, she like 6 foot, I call her big foot / The bitch fell off I said get up on your good foot,” she declares.

The track drops on Sunday (January 28) at 6 p.m. ET she announced, while also sharing a photo of Megan Thee Stallion looking bothered.

In “Hiss,” Megan declared: “hese hoes don’t be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan’s Law,” an apparent diss to Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty, who is a convicted sex offender.

Since then, Nicki has gone off on social media, calling her a “flop” and a “disgusting serpant [sic]” although she has denied that ‘Bigfoot’ is a diss to Megan, writing in one post: “who tf said ‘diss track’??????”