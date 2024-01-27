Nicki Minaj Hits Back at Megan Thee Stallion After Diss on New Song

Nicki Minaj is voicing her thoughts on Megan Thee Stallion.

In case you weren’t aware, Megan appeared to take aim at Nicki‘s husband on her new song “HISS.” Nicki later responded by sharing a snippet of an unreleased song, which contains a reference to Megan being shot in the foot by Tory Lanez in 2020.

On Friday (January 26), Nicki spoke more on the matter during a conversation on Stationhead.

“You let everyone be thrown under the bus,” she can be heard saying about Megan in a video posted to X. “You let DaBaby be thrown under the bus, Tory, your best friend, your mom… You better go conjure up your mother and apologize. That’s disgusting.”

