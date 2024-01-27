Selena Gomez Reunites With 'Wizards of Waverly Place' Co-Stars Ahead of Series Reboot!

Selena Gomez is reuniting with her Wizards of Waverly Place family ahead of the series revival!

The iconic Disney Channel comedy show aired from 2007 to 2012. On January 18, it was announced that a Wizards of Waverly Place sequel series is in the works.

Selena and many of her former co-stars are set to return!

On Friday (January 26), David Henrie and David DeLuise jointly posted a photo of the two of them with Selena and Maria Canals-Barrera.

Keep reading to find out more…

The heartwarming photo shows Selena getting back together with her onscreen parents and older brother!

The sole absent member of the Russo family was Jake T. Austin, who played the Russo siblings’ youngest member.

The snapshot was captioned: “The Russos ❤️🪄coming back #wizardsofwaverlyplace @wizardspod.”

Last year, Selena Gomez got candid about choosing not to maintain friendships with some of her Wizards of Waverly Place co-stars.