Top Stories
Sofia Vergara Reveals New Dating Rule Following Divorce from Joe Manganiello

Milo Ventimiglia Shares Rare Comments on Marriage to Jarah Mariano, Sends Message to Heartbroken Fans

Queen Camilla Shares Health Update on King Charles Following Surgery for Enlarged Prostate

'House of the Dragon' Season 2: HBO Confirms Cast, Three Popular Actors Left Off List as Expected

Fri, 26 January 2024 at 8:39 pm

'Wizards of Waverly Place' Revival Cast: 4 Actors Returning, 3 New Stars Join, 1 Original Cast Member Not Asked Back

'Wizards of Waverly Place' Revival Cast: 4 Actors Returning, 3 New Stars Join, 1 Original Cast Member Not Asked Back

The Wizards of Waverly Place revival is in full swing!

The Disney Channel series, starring Selena Gomez, originally ran from 2007 to 2012, airing over 100 episodes during that time.

On January 18, it was announced that a reboot was in the works.

In light of the exciting news, we’ve gathered every bit of information regarding the new series’ cast!

Continue through the slideshow to find out which actors are returning for the reboot, and which stars are not set to appear…

Photos: Getty Images, Disney, Instagram
Posted to: Alkaio Thiele, Casting, Dan Benson, David Deluise, David Henrie, Janice LeAnn Brown, Maria Canals-Barrera, Mimi Gianopulos, Selena Gomez, Television, wizards of waverly place