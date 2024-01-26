Tyler Christopher's Cause of Death Revealed, Three Months After He Passed Away

A cause of death has been revealed for Tyler Christopher, who passed away back in October 2023.

For those who don’t know, Tyler was married to actress Eva Longoria from 2002 to 2004 and he’s best known for playing the role of Nikolas Cassadine on the soap opera series General Hospital from 1996 through 2016, winning the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his final season.

Tyler also starred in Days of Our Lives after leaving GH.

The Medical Examiner Office’s report was released on Friday (January 26).

Keep reading to find out more…

TMZ reports that Tyler‘s cause of death was listed as “positional asphyxia due to acute alcohol intoxication” and a contributing cause was “coronary artery atherosclerosis.”

Tyler‘s death is listed as accidental. He died from suffocating due to the way he was positioned, likely because he was drunk.

Tyler‘s ex-fiancee Vanessa Marcil has spoken out following his death.

We’re continuing to send our thoughts and condolences to Tyler‘s loved ones during this difficult time. RIP.