Sun, 14 January 2024 at 10:12 pm

Paul Giamatti Wins Best Actor at Critics Choice Awards 2024, Jokes About Going Viral for Eating In-N-Out

Paul Giamatti Wins Best Actor at Critics Choice Awards 2024, Jokes About Going Viral for Eating In-N-Out

Paul Giamatti is joking about his recent viral In-N-Out moment while onstage at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards!

The 56-year-old actor won Best Actor in the film category on Sunday (January 14) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Paul‘s performance in The Holdovers beat highly acclaimed nominees such as Cillian Murphy and Leonardo DiCaprio.

After accepting his award from Oprah Winfrey, Paul began his speech by saying, “I didn’t think anything could be more exciting than going viral for eating a cheeseburger.”

The reference calls back to Paul‘s viral In-N-Out trip after winning Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes on January 7.

