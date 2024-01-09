Paul Giamatti Celebrates Golden Globes Win at In-N-Out!

Top Stories
Tue, 09 January 2024 at 2:56 am

Paul Giamatti celebrated his win at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards in a fun way!

On Sunday night (January 7), the 56-year-old actor took home the trophy for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for his role in The Holdovers.

Following his victory, Paul headed to a local burger joint for a celebratory meal.

Believe it or not, Paul was spotted at In-N-Out after the awards show!

“PAUL GIAMATTI keeping it real post his Golden Globes win last night, at the Westwood In-N-Out in L.A.,” actor Michael Warburton wrote on X aka Twitter. He shared a photo of Paul sitting at a table inside the fast food restaurant, still dressed in his tuxedo, and with his Golden Globe statuette sitting on the table.

If you missed it, Paul Giamatti made a huge revelation in his Golden Globes acceptance speech!
