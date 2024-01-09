'Mean Girls' (2024) Cast Celebrates Musical Movie at NYC Premiere - Red Carpet Photos Revealed!

The cast of the new Mean Girls musical movie celebrated the film at a red carpet premiere in the Big Apple, just down the street from where the Broadway show was performed!

Angourie Rice and Renee Rapp were joined by their castmates at the event on Monday night (January 8) at AMC Lincoln Square 13 in New York City.

Tina Fey and producer Lorne Michaels had a special guest join the cast – the original film’s star Lindsay Lohan!

For those who don’t know, Tina wrote the book for the Broadway musical and she wrote the screenplay for the musical movie as well. She reprises her role as Ms. Norbury in the film.

Other cast members in attendance included Auli’i Cravalho, Christopher Briney, Jaquel Spivey, Bebe Wood, Avantika, Busy Philipps, Jon Hamm with wife Anna Osceola, Mahi Alam, Allison Winn, Brian Altemus, and John El-Jor.

The movie hits theaters on Friday! See which songs were cut from the musical.

Angourie Rice (Cady Heron) FYI: Angourie is wearing a Cucculelli Shaheen dress.

Renee Rapp (Regina George) FYI: Renee is wearing Christian Siriano.

Auli’i Cravalho (Janis ‘Imi’ike) FYI: Auli’i is wearing a Ferragamo dress.

Christopher Briney (Aaron Samuels) FYI: Christopher is wearing Dolce&Gabbana.

Jaquel Spivey (Damian Hubbard)

Bebe Wood (Gretchen Wieners)

Avantika (Karen Shetty)

Tina Fey (Ms. Norbury) FYI: Tina is wearing a Versace dress.

Busy Philipps (Mrs. George) FYI: Busy is wearing an Alexia Maria dress, Irene Neuwirth jewelry, a Tyler Ellis bag, and Ghiaborgini shoes.

Jon Hamm (Coach Carr)

Mahi Alam (Kevin Ganatra)

Allison Winn (Caroline Krafft)

Brian Altemus (Shane Oman)