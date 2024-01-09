'Mean Girls' (2024) Cast Celebrates Musical Movie at NYC Premiere - Red Carpet Photos Revealed!

Top Stories
Tue, 09 January 2024 at 3:10 am

The cast of the new Mean Girls musical movie celebrated the film at a red carpet premiere in the Big Apple, just down the street from where the Broadway show was performed!

Angourie Rice and Renee Rapp were joined by their castmates at the event on Monday night (January 8) at AMC Lincoln Square 13 in New York City.

Tina Fey and producer Lorne Michaels had a special guest join the cast – the original film’s star Lindsay Lohan!

For those who don’t know, Tina wrote the book for the Broadway musical and she wrote the screenplay for the musical movie as well. She reprises her role as Ms. Norbury in the film.

Other cast members in attendance included Auli’i Cravalho, Christopher Briney, Jaquel Spivey, Bebe Wood, Avantika, Busy Philipps, Jon Hamm with wife Anna Osceola, Mahi Alam, Allison Winn, Brian Altemus, and John El-Jor.

The movie hits theaters on Friday! See which songs were cut from the musical.

Head inside to check out photos of everyone on the red carpet…

Angourie Rice at the Mean Girls premiere

Angourie Rice (Cady Heron)

FYI: Angourie is wearing a Cucculelli Shaheen dress.

Renee Rapp at the Mean Girls premiere

Renee Rapp (Regina George)

FYI: Renee is wearing Christian Siriano.

Auli'i Cravalho at the Mean Girls premiere

Auli’i Cravalho (Janis ‘Imi’ike)

FYI: Auli’i is wearing a Ferragamo dress.

Christopher Briney at the Mean Girls premiere

Christopher Briney (Aaron Samuels)

FYI: Christopher is wearing Dolce&Gabbana.

Jaquel Spivey at the Mean Girls premiere

Jaquel Spivey (Damian Hubbard)

Bebe Wood at the Mean Girls premiere

Bebe Wood (Gretchen Wieners)

Avantika at the Mean Girls premiere

Avantika (Karen Shetty)

Tina Fey at the Mean Girls premiere

Tina Fey (Ms. Norbury)

FYI: Tina is wearing a Versace dress.

Busy Philipps at the Mean Girls premiere

Busy Philipps (Mrs. George)

FYI: Busy is wearing an Alexia Maria dress, Irene Neuwirth jewelry, a Tyler Ellis bag, and Ghiaborgini shoes.

Jon Hamm at the Mean Girls premiere

Jon Hamm (Coach Carr)

Mahi Alam at the Mean Girls premiere

Mahi Alam (Kevin Ganatra)

Allison Winn at the Mean Girls premiere

Allison Winn (Caroline Krafft)

Brian Altemus at the Mean Girls premiere

Brian Altemus (Shane Oman)

John El-Jor at the Mean Girls premiere

John El-Jor (Jason Weems)
Photos: Getty
