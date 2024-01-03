'Mean Girls' Movie Songs Revealed, 14 Tracks Cut from Broadway Musical Version

The Mean Girls movie musical is just days away and the full tracklist has been revealed!

The new version of the iconic 2004 movie is an updated take on the story, blending the original movie with the Broadway musical that premiered in 2017, and puts a fresh, current with the times spin on it.

Many fans have been wondering about the musical numbers that will be in the movie and if any of their favorites would be cut.

“The songs are sounding – It’s really a more kind of pop. And it’s a fascinating process, actually, because you kind of, in Broadway, everything has to play to the back of the house, and then movies, you can kind of come back in and things can play really intimately,” writer Tina Fey said on Late Night with Seth Meyers back in February 2023.

There were originally 25 musical numbers in the Broadway musical, but there are only 12 songs on the upcoming movie’s soundtrack, revealing 14 numbers were cut, and there’s a new addition for the movie.

Cady’s solo “It Roars” from the beginning of the Broadway show is not on the soundtrack, but there’s a new Cady solo, “What Ifs,” in the movie, performed by Angourie Rice.

Renee Rapp is also, of course, reprising her Broadway role of Regina George, abnd her big solo “World Burn” is included in the movie.

As previously noted, Christopher Briney is not featured on the soundtrack as this version of Aaron Samuels does not have any songs, despite the character being on three songs in the Broadway musical.

Check out the full movie’s tracklist below, which includes an original song from Renee Rapp and Megan Thee Stallion, “Not My Fault,” that was released a couple weeks ago.

MEAN GIRLS MOVIE SOUNDTRACK – FULL TRACKLIST

1. “A Cautionary Tale” – Auli’i Cravalho & Jaquel Spivey

2. “What Ifs” – Angourie Rice

3. “Meet The Plastics” – Renee Rapp

4. “Stupid With Love” – Angourie Rice & The Cast of Mean Girls

5. “Apex Predator” – Auli’i Cravalho & Jaquel Spivey

6. “What’s Wrong With Me?” – Bebe Wood

7. “Sexy” – Avantika

8. “Someone Gets Hurt” – Renee Rapp

9. “Revenge Party” – Auli’i Cravalho, Raquel Spivey, Angourie Rice, Tim Meadows & The Cast of Mean Girls

10. “World Burn” – Renee Rapp & The Cast of Mean Girls

11. “I’d Rather Be Me” – Auli’i Cravalho & The Cast of Mean Girls

12. “I See Stars” – Angourie Rice & The Cast of Mean Girls

13. “Not My Fault” – Renee Rapp & Megan Thee Stallion

Listen to the original Broadway cast recording below…