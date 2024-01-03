'Barbie' Oscars Shakeup: Screenplay Deemed Ineligible for Original Category, Moves to Adapted

The Barbie movie is expected to receive a lot of love at the 2024 Academy Awards, but there’s been a surprise change to its eligibility status.

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach‘s screenplay was the frontrunner for the Original Screenplay category, but it was just revealed that it is no longer eligible in the category.

Variety reports that even though Warner Bros. submitted the film for Original Screenplay and had the film deemed an original work by the Writers Guild of America, the Oscars committee decided to put the film in the Adapted Screenplay category.

This also happened for recent Best Picture winner Moonlight, which was based on a play that was never published. The Academy moved the screenplay from Original to Adapted, though it still won the award.

New frontrunners in the Original Screenplay category for the upcoming show are now The Holdovers, Past Lives, May December, and Anatomy of a Fall.

