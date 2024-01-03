Wed, 03 January 2024 at 3:56 pm
TLC 2024 TV Schedule & Season Premiere Dates - '90 Day Fiance' Spinoffs, 'My 600-Lb. Life,' 'Say Yes to the Dress' & More!
TLC‘s 2024 schedule is here!
The network revealed the slate of TV programming for the start of the New Year, and there are a bunch of fan-favorite shows expected to return, including 90 Day Fiance, My 600-lb. Life and Say Yes to the Dress.
Plus, there are even more versions of hit shows, spin-offs and more!
Click through to find out what’s coming to TLC this year…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: TLC Posted to: 7 Little Johnstons, 90 Day, 90 Day Fiance, Little People Big World, My 600-Lb. Life, Say Yes to the Dress, Seeking Sister Wife, Television, TLC