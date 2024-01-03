Who Is Your Favorite Actor of 2023? Just Jared Poll Results Revealed!

This poll is now closed!

And the winner is….

Sam Heughan!!!

Outlander star Sam Heughan is the winner of this poll with a huge amount of fan votes to his name this year. In total, Sam had over 50% of the votes in this poll. Congratulations to Sam - and his fans – on this big win!

We also want to give a shout out to the second and third place actors – Tom Ellis and Pedro Pascal – and their dedicated fan bases for voting as well. Congratulations!

Thank you again for voting and congrats again to Sam for coming in first place!

Keep reading to see the full results of the poll…

__________

ORIGINAL POST

Who is your favorite actor of 2023? We want to hear from Just Jared readers!

We’ve compiled some of the most popular stars to be featured on Just Jared, based on fan interaction and Just Jared website traffic, and are wondering which male star is the ultimate fan fave in 2023.

Keep reading to find out more…

We will close this poll and announce the winner on January 3, 2024 at 4pm ET.

Voting for this poll is unlimited, so you can vote as many times as you wish for as many stars are you wish!

Please note: choices in this poll will be randomized with each refresh to prevent bot voting. The choices included are based on popularity on Just Jared, fan interaction, and involvement in recent major project(s).