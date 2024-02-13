Bobbie Jean Carter's Cause of Death Confirmed After Sudden Passing at 41

Bobbie Jean Carter‘s cause of death has been confirmed after her sudden passing at the age of 41.

You may recognize Bobbie Jean as the sister of Nick and Aaron Carter.

Head inside to find out more information about the cause of death…

According to the medical examiner in Florida, Bobbie Jean passed away from “intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl and methamphetamine,” TMZ reports, and the death has been ruled an accidental overdose.

Bobbie Jean passed away on Saturday (December 23) in Florida. She left behind a daughter.

The news of her death came barely a year after Aaron passed away at the age of 34 in November 2022.

Our continued thoughts are with Bobbie Jean‘s friends, family, and loved ones during this time. RIP.