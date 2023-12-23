Nick & Aaron Carter's Sister Bobbie Jean Carter Dies at 41

The Carter family has suffered another loss just over a year after Aaron Carter‘s tragic death.

Aaron and Nick Carter‘s sister Bobbie Jean Carter has sadly died at the age of 41.

A cause of death has not been reported. However, her mother Jane described the loss as “sudden” and provided a statement.

“I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean; and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time,” she told TMZ. “When I am able to think clearly, I’ll release a fuller statement; but until then I would request to be left to grieve in private.”

Jane continued, saying, “[H]owever deeply a parent feels the loss of a child, the suffering of a young child at the loss of a parent must be much greater. So, I would ask the sympathetic to say a prayer for my precious eight year old granddaughter Bella, who previously lost her father and is now also left without her mother.”

Bobbie Jean passed away on Saturday (December 23) in Florida. She leaves behind a daughter.

The news of her death comes barely a year after Aaron passed away at the age of 34 in November 2022.

Nick does not appear to have issues his own statement yet. He just recently opened up about his grief over his brother.

Our thoughts go out to everyone who knew and loved Bobbie Jean. We are sending them so much love at this horrible time.

RIP.