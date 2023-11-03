Top Stories
The Biggest Revelations From Lucy Hale's 'Call Her Daddy' Interview, Including How She Really Feels About Her 'Pretty Little Liars' Co-Stars

Kourtney Kardashian Rumored to Have Given Birth, TMZ Reveals All the Clues

Travis Kelce Provides Latest Update On Taylor Swift Relationship Following Report About Safety Concerns

Jacob Elordi Addresses Comparisons to Austin Butler, Talks Controversial Portrayal of Elvis in 'Priscilla'

Fri, 03 November 2023 at 5:54 pm

Nick Carter Shares Update on His Grief, One Year After Brother Aaron's Death

Nick Carter Shares Update on His Grief, One Year After Brother Aaron's Death

Nick Carter is opening up about the death of his brother Aaron, almost exactly one year after the tragic event happened.

Aaron passed away in November 2023 at the age of 24 from an accidental drowning.

“It’s still unbelievable to me,” Nick told E! News. “I’m still processing the whole situation and trying to make sense of it—because it hasn’t. But I’m hoping that one day I can make sense of it all.”

Nick talked about how he’s coping from the tragedy.

Keep reading to find out more…

“My children are my everything,” he explained. “If I lost everything—if I wasn’t a Backstreet Boy anymore, if I didn’t have the opportunity to still perform for people and entertain them—as long as they still had my kids and still had my family, I’d be OK. All this stuff on the outside doesn’t matter to me.”

Nick says his kids are what he focuses on. “Being present with my children, listening to them, parent-teacher conferences, driving them to school, taking them to Halloweens and being there when they want to trick-or-treat,” he added.

Nick also talked about the subject back in August.

